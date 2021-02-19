Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.89 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $488.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.92 and its 200-day moving average is $480.36. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.