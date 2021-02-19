Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,613,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ORA opened at $108.57 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

