Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.05% of Golden Entertainment worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

