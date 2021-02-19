Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 55,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

