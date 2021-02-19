Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 3.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 748.19 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.