Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 676,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

