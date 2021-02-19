Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 62,616 Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the period. PAE accounts for 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PAE were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 13,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,102. PAE Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $838.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

