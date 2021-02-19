GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Issues Earnings Results

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

JOB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

