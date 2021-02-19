Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRXM stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

