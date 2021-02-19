Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $380.00 price target on the stock. Generac traded as high as $360.22 and last traded at $347.82, with a volume of 19939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.53.

According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,104.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

