General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $163.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $188.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

