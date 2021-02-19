Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.62. Genfit shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

About Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

