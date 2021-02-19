GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $7,345.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 322 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $4,527.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $7,465.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23.

On Thursday, December 24th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $6,395.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $6,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

