Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 636,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 774,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

GNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

