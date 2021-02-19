Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2,688.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold a total of 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

