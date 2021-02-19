Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.37 on Friday. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

