Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 341,192 Shares of WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 341,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19), for a total transaction of A$570,473.02 ($407,480.73).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Research alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 265,500 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21), for a total transaction of A$448,164.00 ($320,117.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This is a positive change from WAM Research’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently -243.90%.

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.