GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GPRK opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in GeoPark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 8,282.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

