Gibson Capital LLC Acquires 24,595 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 23.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. 88,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,932. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.