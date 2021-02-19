Gibson Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,225 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,884 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,580. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.