Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

GJNSY stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

