Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Lessened by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

GBCI opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

