Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $639.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

