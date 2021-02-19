Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 79% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $391,992.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 79% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

