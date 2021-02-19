Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

