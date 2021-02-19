Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.83-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.22 million.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.50 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.56.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.