GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,367 shares of company stock worth $11,464,173 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

