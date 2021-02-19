goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $106.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EHMEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

EHMEF stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

