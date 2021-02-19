goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

EHMEF stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. goeasy has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $92.95.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

