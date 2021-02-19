Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

