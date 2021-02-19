Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 85,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,896,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 808,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,044,313. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

