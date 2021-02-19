Golden State Equity Partners Invests $536,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,103,125. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

