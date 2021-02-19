Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $510,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,655 shares of company stock worth $7,496,034. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 8,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.11. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

