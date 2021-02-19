Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.01 on Friday, hitting $215.49. 508,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $341.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

