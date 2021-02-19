Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

