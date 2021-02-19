GoNetwork Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,704.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $166,267.45 and $130,704.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

