Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 400,945 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after acquiring an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $165.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

