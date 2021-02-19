GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 12,810,000 shares. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

