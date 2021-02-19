Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.11-2.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266-266 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

