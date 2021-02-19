Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. Analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

