Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GGGSF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Greggs has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

