Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 1,658 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $815.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 437,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

