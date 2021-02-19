Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.19. 919,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,971. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Grifols has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grifols by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.