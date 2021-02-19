Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 69,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

