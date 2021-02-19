GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 23,180 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Macatawa Bank worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

