GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 9,300 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Matrix Service worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Matrix Service by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matrix Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

