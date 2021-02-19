GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $287,000 Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

