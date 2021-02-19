GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $311,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28,560.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Pure Storage by 651.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,093,862 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,863 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.