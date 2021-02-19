GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 13,089 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

