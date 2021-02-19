GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $296,000 Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of AVROBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

AVROBIO stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

